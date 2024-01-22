‘Free Palestine': Protestor throws papers on court, briefly delaying Australian Open match

A protestor threw papers onto an Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain on Monday.

A person wearing a blue shirt, cap and a face mask threw anti-war pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the sixth game of the third set on Margaret Court Arena.

Printed in black on the white pages was the message Free Palestine: "While you're watching tennis bombs are dropping on Gaza."

Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after a short delay. Security escorted the protestor away.

Tennis Australia said it was awaiting more information before commenting.

The Israel-Hamas war began with Hamas’ attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 hostages back to Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll from the war has soared past 25,000, the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip said Sunday,

