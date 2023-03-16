Georgia's Jalen Carter Pleads No Contest for Reckless Driving, Racing Charges

Jalen Carter pleads no contest for reckless driving, racing charges originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Georgia defensive lineman and top NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter pleaded no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing, his attorney, Kim Stephens, said in a statement.

Statement from top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter’s attorney, Kim T. Stephens, confirming Carter entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor charges today and saying his actions “did not cause the tragic accident” that took a teammate’s life. pic.twitter.com/9KPsCTe0pP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Stephens said that Carter’s actions “did not cause the tragic accident” that resulted in the deaths of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15. She also said that Carter never left the scene of the accident without being told he could leave and that he was not under the influence of alcohol or any other illegal substance at the time of the crash.

“We are happy that we were able to work with the Solicitor General’s office to reach a resolution that was fair and just based on the evidence in this case,” Stephens said. “Mr. Carter continues to grieve the loss of his friends and continues to pray for their families, as well as for continued healing for injured friends.”

With the no-contest plea, the state of Georgia is not able to bring any additional charges against Carter.

Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Carter on March 1 while he was in Indianapolis for the NFL combine. Carter traveled back to Athens, was booked, posted bond and returned to the combine the following day.

The news of Carter’s no contest plea comes one day after he worked out at Georgia’s Pro Day, though he did not speak to reporters.