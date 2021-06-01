Giants to become first MLB team with Pride Month hats, jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Giants announced Tuesday they will become the first MLB team to incorporate Pride Month colors for the on-field hats and jerseys to honor the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month hats and jerseys will be worn Saturday June 5 when the Giants play the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Giants' home jersey will feature a SF patch on the right sleeve that features the 11 colors of the new Pride logo. Their hats will have the same 11 colors -- red, orange, yellow, green, blue, purple, black, brown, light blue, pink and white -- inside their SF logo.

“We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community,” Giants President and CEO Larry Baer said through a statement.

MLB’s Vice President and Special Assistant to the Commissioner, and first-ever Ambassador for Inclusion, Billy Bean, will be at Oracle Park on June 5 to celebrate the day. The Willie Mays Plaza palm trees will be wrapped in the 11 colors of the Pride Flag, and Oracle Park's scoreboard will show Pride colors throughout June.

The Giants also will host Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park on June 11 and June 12.

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast