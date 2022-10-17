Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Food and basketball – can you name two better things?

Well, you NBA fans and foodie fanatics are in luck because there is a new sponsorship on the horizon intertwining the two.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors announced a multi-year partnership with DoorDash, the online food ordering company.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With this partnership, DoorDash will become the official on-demand delivery platform for the 2022 NBA Championship team, as well as the Santa Cruz Warriors, Chase Center, Warriors Squad and Golden Guardians.

The Chase Center, home of the Warriors, will offer DoorDash in-arena mobile ordering for fans attending all events this season, including both food and beverages. The Chase Center is one of the first NBA venues to offer this experience to fans.

So, let’s see what this deal entails:

How long is the Warriors-DoorDash partnership for?

The Warriors-DoorDash partnership is a multi-year deal, however, the timeframe has not been specified.

“We are honored to partner with DoorDash to elevate the food and beverage experience for fans at Chase Center and in the Bay Area,” said Warriors Executive Vice President, Mike Kitts.

“Chase Center will be one of the first NBA venues to offer fans the ability to order food and beverage through DoorDash. This is the beginning of a multi-faceted partnership that will redefine the food and beverage experience both in-arena and for Dub Nation around the Bay Area.”

Are there any DoorDash promotions Warriors fans can use?

Absolutely. The Warriors and DoorDash have collaborated to design something called “Golden Gamedays,” which is a season-long campaign for DashPass members, the food app’s membership program.

For those eligible, there is an opportunity to win a “Warrior for a Day” experience, which includes custom jerseys, participation in an on-court skills clinic, gift cards and more. To do so, fans must enter the keyword “GOLDEN” on any eligible DashPass order at checkout. Eligible Bay Area fans will be entered into the competition automatically.

Those participating in the “Golden Gameday” experience as DashPass members also have the opportunity to win tickets to certain home games throughout the season.

The first “Golden Game Day” will occur on Oct. 18, which is Golden State’s first regular season game.

In addition, for the first home game, DoorDash customers can get 50% off their order of $20 or more, up to $10 off, by using this code: “WARRIORS50.”

When do the Warriors open their 2022-23 NBA season?

The Warriors’ first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA campaign is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 18. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. PT.