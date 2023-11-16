Rory McIlroy

Awkward lie: Rory McIlroy's tee shot lands in spectator's lap at World Tour Championship

McIlroy's tee shot landed in the lap of a female spectator

By The Associated Press

Rory McIlroy
David Cannon/Getty Images

It was the most awkward lie of the day for Rory McIlroy.

The four-time major winner’s tee shot on the par-3 13th hole at the World Tour Championship on Thursday somehow landed in the lap of a female spectator as she lay on grass to the right of the green.

Amid much laughter, the rest of the spectators retreated, but the woman remained lying down, with her feet crossed and the ball lodged between her legs.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

McIlroy went up to her, scratched his head, then feigned a shot — to the amusement of the gallery. McIlroy stood back and said: “Right, ermm. Referee!”

The match referee arrived and gave McIlroy a drop, saying: “Basically, it’s the spot underneath her.”

“You can get up,” a laughing McIlroy said to the woman, who handed him the ball, stood up, picked up her bag and returned to the gallery to cheers.

McIlroy chipped onto the green and wound up making bogey.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rory McIlroy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us