'Stone Cold should sue': Dillon Brooks flamed for pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bah Gawd, that's Stone Cold's Dillon Brooks' music!

Jim Ross may have some thoughts about what Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks wore pregame ahead of their matchup on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Brooks channeled his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin by rocking an outfit themed after the wrestling icon: an all-black vest with no undershirt, ripped blue jorts (jean shorts) and red sneakers.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBA Twitter, unsurprisingly, flamed Brooks' fit. Here are some of the best reactions:

Stone cold should sue https://t.co/0RwnoZlTaD — kyle (@knicks_tape99) February 28, 2023

Dillon Brooks wore two of the worst fits in history out in public pic.twitter.com/USQkOW0Gzf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 28, 2023

I want dillon brooks banned — E (@Eeshtaferr) February 28, 2023

Now we know this is an appropriate getup, mainly because the guy is often stone cold from three point territory. https://t.co/GRyGouKiPo — Hubie Talks Hoops (@HubieTalksHoops) February 28, 2023

When the weather hits 75 in February. https://t.co/SSlwfxXO9T — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) February 28, 2023

Brooks' outfit wouldn't be the first time in recent memory a Grizzlies-Lakers game grabbed mainstream headlines for what happened off the court.

The last time the two squads faced off at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 20, Tee Morant, Ja's father, and Shannon Sharpe, NFL Hall of Famer and current talk show host on FOX, had to be separated after a verbal exchange got heated.

Brooks was involved in the build-up to the separation after exchanging words with Sharpe, who said Brooks was too small to guard LeBron James.

James is not playing on Tuesday, however, as he's facing an extended spell on the sidelines with a right foot injury.