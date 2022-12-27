A Pro Football Hall of Famer is headed to Bethune-Cookman University.

Ed Reed, who spent nearly all of his 12-year NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, was named the university's head football coach on Tuesday.

Bethune-Cookman University Athletics has entered an agreement in principle with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its 16th head football coach.



More information will be forthcoming.

The university parted ways with former head coach Terry Sims in November following a second consecutive 2-9 season. Sims posted four winning seasons during his seven-year tenure, finishing 38-39.

He will be succeeded by the 44-year-old Reed, who spent the last three years as the chief of staff and senior football advisor at the University of Miami, his alma mater.

Reed was a two-time All-American at Miami, helping the Hurricanes win the National Championship in 2001. He was selected in the first round of the 2002 draft by the Ravens, spending 11 seasons with the team and winning the 2013 Super Bowl. He split the final year of his playing career with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Over 174 career games, he totaled 643 tackles and 64 interceptions, which he returned for an NFL record 1,590 yards and seven touchdowns.

The five-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Reed, in 2016, served as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Buffalo Bills.