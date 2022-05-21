NBA playoffs

Jimmy Butler Out for Second Half of Game 3 of Eastern Conference Finals With Knee Injury

Over the first two games of the series, Jimmy Butler averaged 35 points per game for the Heat

By Jake Levin

Heat rule Jimmy Butler out for second half of Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Heat have announced that starting forward Jimmy Butler will miss the remainder of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Butler, who had eight points over 20 minutes in the first half, is suffering from a right knee injury.

Over the first two games of the series, Butler averaged 35 points per game for the Heat, including a 41-point masterpiece in a Game 1 victory.

It doesn't sound like Butler's absence will be a long-term one, however, as Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that a return in Game 4 is "in play."

This article tagged under:

NBA playoffsnbacelticsBoston Celticsjimmy buttler
