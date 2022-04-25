nba

Heat's Lowry Ruled Out of Game 5 Vs. Hawks With Hamstring Injury

Lowry was injured in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 and did not play in the fourth quarter

By NBC 6 and The Associated Press

For the second straight game, the Miami Heat will be without point guard Kyle Lowry.

The team announced Monday that the 36-year-old will miss Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday with a left hamstring strain.

Forwards P.J. Tucker and Caleb Martin are questionable while guard Gabe Vincent is probable after Miami's Game 4 blowout win over the Hawks, which gave the Heat a 3-1 series lead.

Lowry was injured in the third quarter Friday night in a 111-110 loss to the Hawks in Game 3 and did not play in the fourth quarter.

“You have to be smart about it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday.

Lowry is averaging 8.3 points and 5.3 assists. Vincent, in his third season, has averaged 7.3 points as one of the top-scoring reserves. He scored in double figures in 30 games this season, including six with at least 20.

