Henrik Stenson Loses 2023 Ryder Cup Captaincy Amid LIV Golf Rumors

LIV Golf has reportedly claimed another major-winning golfer from the PGA and DP World Tour.

Swedish golfer Henrik Stenson, who won the 2016 Open Championship, is set to make the jump to the LIV tour and join fellow Europeans Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood on the breakaway circuit.

Ryder Cup Europe first tipped off Stenson's intended change in allegiances.

"In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as captain on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of captain," Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A statement from Ryder Cup Europe. — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) July 20, 2022

Stenson, 46, was set to be the captain of Ryder Cup Europe in Rome next summer.

The other European captains are Thomas Bjorn and Edoardo Molinari. It is unknown who will step into his void as captain.

When is LIV Golf tour's next event?

The next LIV Golf tournament is set to begin next weekend at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

LIV announced its field for that event on Tuesday, July 19. The field at Trump National Golf Club is notably missing three players -- spots left open presumably for golfers who have yet to publicly commit to LIV.

The field for LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster. ⛳️#LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/o79MgfTrVU — LIV Golf (@LIVGolfInv) July 19, 2022

Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about LIV ahead of its third tournament of 2022:

The LIV Golf series is set to begin, but what is it and who's playing?