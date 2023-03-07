Dates for the 2023 NBA Finals, playoffs and play-in tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Believe it or not, the 2022-23 NBA regular season ends in just about a month.

Teams have eclipsed the 60-games-played mark as Game 82 inches closer, and for most organizations, all eyes will be turning to postseason qualification.

The top six seeds in each conference will book an automatic spot to the playoffs, while teams ranked 7-10 in the standings will battle it out in the play-in tournament.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

From the play-in tournament will be the playoffs, which will then culminate with the 2023 NBA Finals. But when do these events start? Let’s take a look:

When does the 2022-23 NBA regular season end?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season ends on Sunday, April 9.

When does the 2023 NBA play-in tournament start?

In each conference, seeds 7-10 will face off in single-game elimination style to determine the last two teams in the postseason bracket.

The team in seventh place in the standings will face the eighth-place team for the No. 7 seed, while the loser will play the winner of ninth place vs. tenth place for the No. 8 seed.

The 2023 play-in tournament will begin on Tuesday, April 11 and will conclude on Friday, April 14.

When does the 2023 NBA Playoffs start?

Following the conclusion of the play-in tournament is the 2023 postseason, which starts a day after on Saturday, April 15.

Here’s when every round is expected to start, barring the series finishing in four games that could see the dates shift up:

First round: Saturday, April 15

Conference semifinals: Monday, May 1 – Tuesday, May 2 (could be moved up to April 29-30)

Conference finals: Tuesday, May 16 – Wednesday, May 17 (could be moved up to May 14-15)

When do the 2023 NBA Finals start?

After those wrap up, the 2023 NBA Finals have a start date of Thursday, June 1, no matter how many games the conference finals take.

Here’s a look at the dates for every 2023 NBA Finals game: