Here are the golfers who made the cut at 2023 US Open

Rickie Fowler is halfway to his first major championship.

Fowler and Xander Schauffele were tied atop the 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard following record-setting first rounds on Thursday, but Fowler now stands alone through two rounds.

After recording a 62 on the par-70 course in Round 1, the 34-year-old American shot 2-under on Friday to maintain his first-place position at 10 under. He doesn't have any breathing room, though, as Wyndham Clark is right behind at 9 under followed by Schauffele and Rory McIlroy both at 8 under.

So, which other golfers made it through to the weekend at Los Angeles Country Club?

What is the 2023 U.S. Open cut line?

With the top 60 golfers, plus ties, advancing to the final two rounds of the U.S. Open, this year's cut line was 2 over.

How many golfers made the 2023 U.S. Open cut?

The 156-man field has been trimmed down to 65 following the cut.

What is the 2023 U.S. Open leaderboard?

Here's a full look at the remaining leaderboard after two rounds:

1: Rickie Fowler, -10

2: Wyndham Clark, -9

T-3: Rory McIlroy, -8

T-3: Xander Schauffele, -8

5: Harris English, -7

T-6: Dustin Johnson, -6

T-6: Min Woo Lee, -6

T-8: Sam Bennett, -5

T-8: Scottie Scheffler, -5

10: Cameron Smith, -4

11: Tony Finau, -3

T-12: Charley Hoffman, -2

T-12: Brian Harman, -2

T-12: Justin Suh, -2

T-12: Ryutaro Nagano, -2

T-12: Dylan Wu, -2

T-12: Gary Woodland, -2

T-12: Denny McCarthy, -2

T-19. Nick Hardy, -1

T-19: Romain Langasque, -1

T-19: Eric Cole, -1

T-19: Andrew Putnam, -1

T-19: Austin Eckroat, -1

T-19: Sam Burns, -1

T-19: Keith Mitchell, -1

T-19: Ryan Gerard, -1

T-19: Bryson DeChambeau, -1

T-19: Si Woo Kim, -1

T-19: Viktor Hovland, -1

T-30: Joaquin Niemann, E

T-30: Sahith Theegala, E

T-30: Billy Horschel, E

T-30: Brooks Koepka, E

T-30: Mackenzie Hughes, E

T-30: Yuto Katsuragawa, E

T-30: Patrick Rodgers, E

T-30: Gordon Sargent (amateur), E

T-30: Collin Morikawa, E

T-39: Tom Kim, +1

T-39: Matt Fitzpatrick, +1

T-39: Hideki Matsuyama, +1

T-39: Jacob Solomon, +1

T-39: Jordan Smith, +1

T-39: Adam Svensson, +1

T-39: Kevin Streelman, +1

T-39: Tyrrell Hatton, +1

T-39: Sergio Garcia, +1

T-39: Patrick Reed, +1

T-49: Sam Stevens, +2

T-49: Maxwell Moldovan (amateur), +2

T-49: Aldrich Potgieter (amateur), +2

T-49: Abraham Ancer, +2

T-49: Padraig Harrington, +2

T-49: Cameron Young, +2

T-49: Russell Henley, +2

T-49: Patrick Cantlay, +2

T-49: Ben Carr (amateur), +2

T-49: Sebastian Munoz, +2

T-49: David Puig, +2

T-49: Ryo Ishikawa, +2

T-49: Shane Lowry, +2

T-49: Tommy Fleetwood, +2

T-49: Jon Rahm, +2

T-49: Adam Hadwin, +2

T-49: Ryan Fox, +2

Who missed the cut at the 2023 U.S. Open?

Phil Mickelson (3 over), Jordan Spieth (3 over), Justin Rose (4 over), Martin Kaymer (6 over) and Justin Thomas (14 over) are among the notable names who missed the cut. You can check out a full list here.