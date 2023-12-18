Here are the key dates for the 2024 WNBA season

The WNBA on Monday released its game schedule for the 2024 season.

Some key storylines to keep tabs on will be if A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces can make it a three-peat for the title.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart will look to defend her MVP award while also hoping to take her team over the hump after losing in the final to Las Vegas.

There's even the chance Caitlin Clark will enter the draft and potentially join Aliyah Boston with the Indiana Fever.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here are some key dates to mark on your calendars:

When does the 2024 WNBA season start?

The 2024 WNBA regular season will tip off on Tuesday, May 14.

The defending champion Aces will host the Phoenix Mercury on opening night.

What are the dates for the 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup?

The 2024 Commissioner's Cup will undergo a new format, with all games played between June 1-13 counting toward the in-season tournament. Each team will play five Commissioner’s Cup games, one against each of its in-conference rivals.

The team with the best record in each conference will then meet in the championship game on Tuesday, June 25.

When is the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game?

The 20th All-Star Game in WNBA history will be played on Saturday, July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Will there be an Olympics break for the Paris Games?

Yes, the WNBA will be off for almost a month for the 2024 Paris Games. There will be a break from Friday, June 21 until Wednesday, Aug. 14.

When does the 2024 WNBA regular season end?

All 12 teams will conclude regular-season play on Thursday, Sept. 19. Dates for the postseason have not yet been announced.

When does the 2024 WNBA free agency period start?

The next WNBA free agency period will begin on Sunday, Jan. 21, when teams can start negotiating with free agents. Players can start inking deals on Thursday, Feb. 1.

When is the 2024 WNBA Draft?

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on Monday, April 15, with the Fever picking first overall.