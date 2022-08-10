Here's how to watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The showdown between Major League Soccer and Liga MX is almost here.

For the second season in a row, the MLS All-Star Game will see the league's brightest stars take on Liga MX’s best players. After winning the game via penalties last season, MLS is hoping to defend its triumph when the two sides take the field on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLS All-Star Game:

When is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

The 2022 MLS All-Star Game kicks off on Aug. 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC, will be the MLS All-Star Game’s venue in 2022. This is the first time that Minnesota will host the event.

How to watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Game

The action will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, Univision, TSN and TVA Sports.

Who is on the 2022 MLS All-Star Game roster?

MLS has 26 players on its roster. FC Dallas and USMNT forward Jesús Ferreira, LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Nashville SC and USMNT center-back Walker Zimmerman are among the key players.

The full list of players can be found here.

Who is on the Liga MX roster for the 2022 MLS All-Star Game?

Liga MX had initially chosen 14 players to bring to Minnesota but officially made it 26 on July 22. Those first 14 players are the nominees for the league’s Balón de Oro award. They include Atlas F.C.'s Julián Quiñones, Nexaca’s Heriberto Jurado and more.

León’s William Tesillo and Tigres’ André-Pierre Gignac, who were on the initial 14-man list, will be replaced by Santos Laguna’s Matheus Doria and UNAM Pumas’ Juan Dinenno.