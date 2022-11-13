Here’s how Brady fared in Bucs’ Week 10 win over Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It wasn’t perfect, but Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to .500.

The Bucs traveled across the pond for the first NFL game in Germany, and they’ll return home at 5-5 after a 21-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

After executing a perfect game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Brady delivered a strong performance in Week 10.

The 45-year-old Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Offense was hard to come by in the opening quarter, which ended in a scoreless draw. Tampa Bay’s first two drives of the game yielded just one first down, which came on a 29-yard pass from Brady to Mike Evans.

The Bucs finally showed their strength on their ensuing drives. First up was a 13-play, 88-yard drive that took over six minutes. That one ended in a 31-yard touchdown from Brady to Julio Jones on a drag route, where the former Atlanta Falcons wideout took it over 25 yards into the end zone after the catch.

Then, it was another 13-play drive – this one spanning over seven minutes and 86 yards. The end result was the same as the previous, with Tampa Bay celebrating in the end zone. Leonard Fournette punched in the score on a 1-yard run. Brady completed 5 of 6 passes for 53 yards on the drive.

By halftime, the Bucs led 14-0 behind a steady offense and a stifling defense. Brady was 11 of 16 for 132 yards and a touchdown at the break.

Things went slightly askew in the second half for the Bucs – on both sides of the ball.

In the third quarter – with Brady’s unit driving down the field – offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich called a … questionable … play.

Brady was lined up out wide, Fournette took the direct snap and fired a deep pass to his quarterback. Brady as a receiver has rarely worked, and this instance was no exception. He tripped on his own before rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen intercepted the pass. To pile on, Brady was called for a tripping penalty when he collided with the Seahawks defensive back.

The Bucs’ defense maintained control to finish the third quarter, taking a 14-3 lead into the final frame.

With just under 11 minutes to play, Brady connected with Chris Godwin for a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Despite the 21-3 lead, the Bucs didn’t cruise through the final 10 minutes. Seattle added a touchdown two minutes later to cut the deficit to 21-9. Then, Brady was intercepted for just the second time all season.

The Seahawks scored again with four minutes left to make it 21-16, but the Bucs killed the rest of the clock on their final drive to seal the win.

The Bucs are now in sole possession of the NFC South lead, one game ahead of the Falcons. After a bye week, they’ll return to face the Browns in Cleveland on Nov. 27.