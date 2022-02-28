Here’s the 2022 NFL combine schedule, how to watch and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s officially 40 time, hand measurement and three-cone season.

After being canceled in 2021, the NFL combine is back this year. Hundreds of college players will work out with the best prospects at their position as teams hone in on April’s NFL draft.

Along with coaches and scouts from 32 teams, this year’s attendees will also go through drills in front of another crowd: a primetime TV audience. Which players will draw the attention of the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 pick, and which ones could see their draft stock take a hit?

Here is all the info you need to know for the combine, including when it is, how to watch and more:

When is the 2022 NFL combine?

The 2022 NFL combine runs from March 3-6.

Where is the 2022 NFL combine?

The combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

What TV channel is the 2022 NFL combine one?

All sessions of this year’s combine will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Where can I stream the 2022 NFL combine?

You can sign in with your TV provider and stream NFL Network here. You can also watch via the NFL app and NFL Network app.

How many players will attend the 2022 NFL combine?

The NFL invited 324 prospects to this year’s combine. Georgia (14), Alabama (11) and Oklahoma (11) are the schools with the most representatives.

What is the schedule for the 2022 NFL combine?

Here is a look at when each position group will take the field for the combine:

March 3, 7 p.m. ET: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends

March 4, 7 p.m. ET: Running backs, offensive linemen, special teams

March 5, 7 p.m. ET: Defensive linemen, linebackers

March 6, 2 p.m. ET: Defensive backs

Is there a bubble at the 2022 NFL combine?

No, but there almost was.

A memo sent on Feb. 19 said players would be confined to “secure combine venues” during the week and anyone who violated the rule would be disqualified from any further participation. The agents representing almost half of the combine invitees were set to organize a boycott if the restrictions were not changed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

On Feb. 21, the restrictions did change.

The National Invitational Combine (NIC) sent out a second memo loosening its guidelines, citing “consultation with medical experts.” The NIC still encourages players to remain in “secure combine areas,” but players are now allowed to leave those areas “at your own risk.”

Masks are still required for air travel and during medical exams, but they are not required on site.