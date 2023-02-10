Here’s where you can watch Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The stage is officially set.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will battle Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after winning their respective conference titles.

The Eagles took the NFC crown after drubbing the San Francisco 49ers, while the Chiefs eked out a last-second victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to win the AFC title. After two weeks of coverage and anticipation, the big game is finally in sight.

Here’s all the watch information for Super Bowl LVII:

Who is playing in the Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will feature the Eagles and Chiefs.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Eagles and Chiefs will square off on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Super Bowl LVII.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the third Super Bowl at that stadium, with the first two featuring historic finishes. The New York Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots for Super Bowl XLII, then the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in dramatic fashion for Super Bowl XLIX.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will be on the call.

Burkhardt and Olsen were elevated to the lead broadcast team for FOX this season after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. This will be the first time that FOX is broadcasting the Super Bowl without Buck and Aikman on the call since February of 2002. That duo called six Super Bowls for FOX before joining ESPN.

How to stream the Super Bowl live online

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are listed as slight favorites over the Chiefs, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds:

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Eagles -120, Chiefs +100

How to watch Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, live on FOX and streamed on FoxSports.com.

The halftime show begins just a few minutes after the second quarter ends and lasts for approximately 12 minutes. If the game goes as expected, the show would begin around 8 p.m. – but that’s obviously fluid depending on how the first half goes.

