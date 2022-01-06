Connecticut High School Hockey Player Dies After On-Ice Collision

A high school hockey player died after a collision on the ice at a game in Greenwich, Connecticut, Thursday evening.

The player, a student from St. Luke's School in New Canaan, fell to the ice during the game. Another player nearby could not stop and collided with the downed player, according to Greenwich Police Capt. Mark Zuccerella.

The downed player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital and died as a result of the injury, Zuccerella said.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Thursday as St. Luke's faced Brunswick School in Greenwich. Both are private schools.

"We are devastated; an unimaginable tragedy," Brunswick's Head of School Thomas W. Philip said in a statement to NBC News.

"I have, of course, met with the Head of School at St. Luke's and have contacted the boy's family to offer whatever help, support, or assistance we can during such a challenging time," he continued. "Please keep all concerned in your prayers."

St. Luke's did not immediately return an NBC News request for comment.

The New Canaan will be closed on Friday, St. Luke's announced over Facebook. A winter storm is currently battering the region and schools across the state have closed due to the dangerous travel conditions.