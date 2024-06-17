sports

Who are the highest-paid US athletes annually? Shohei Ohtani, Jaylen Brown among list

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now among the top of the list.

By Sanjesh Singh

The best athletes typically get capital-P paid.

Such was the case with Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, who recently inked a long-term record-breaking deal that included interesting details.

NFL quarterback contracts keep getting more and more lucrative, too, with multiple NBA stars also cashing in.

But which players are the highest paid in the United States? Let's take a look, with all numbers via Spotrac:

Who are the highest-paid US athletes annually?

The athletes with the best annual salaries in the U.S. are all playing in the NFL, NBA or MLB. Let's take a look at the top 10 in terms of average annual value:

1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: $70,000,000

2. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers: $59,043,600

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: $58,627,800

4. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: $57,246,000

5. Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks: $56,456,400

T-6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: $55,272,000

T-6. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: $55,272,000

8. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: $55,224,526

T-9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: $55,000,000

T-9. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: $55,000,000

Who is the highest-paid NHL player?

The NHL currently is far off from having a player among the top of the crop. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has the highest annual average value at $13,250,000.

Who is the highest-paid MLS player?

MLS fares a tad better than the NHL and that's mainly due to one man: Lionel Messi. Messi makes $20.4 million in guaranteed compensation with Inter Miami.

Who is the highest-paid WNBA player?

The WNBA, in terms of average annual value, is led by Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young at $252,420.

