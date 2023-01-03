How Did Brazilian Soccer Icon Pelé Receive His Nickname?

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the boy who became “Pelé',” was the Brazilian king of soccer and one of the greatest players to grace the pitch. He passed away on Dec. 29 at 82 years old.

Pelé' made his mark in soccer at a very young age. He was the youngest player ever to score in a World Cup final at 17 years and 239 days – a record he still holds despite his passing. His international career spanned over three decades and he remains the only player in history to win three World Cup titles.

While his historic career and incredible soccer talent allowed him to be one of the sport's biggest names, many fans are wondering just how that name came to be.

Here's a look into where Pelé's nickname originated:

Where did Pelé's real name come from?

Pelé was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in Três Corações, Brazil to Fluminense footballer Dondinho (born João Ramos do Nascimento) and Celeste Arantes. Pelé's first name was originally spelled “Edison,” (after Thomas Edison) but his parents decided to remove the "i" and call him "Edson".

A typo on his birth certificate led many documents to show his name as “Edison” and not “Edson,” as he was called.

How did Pelé receive his nickname?

Most Brazilian soccer stars are famously known to play under one name like Neymar, Pelé and Kaká. And while there are many stories about the origin of Pelé's name, one stands above the rest.

He received the nickname “Pelé” during his early school days after struggling to pronounce the name of his favorite player and his father’s teammate at Vasco de Gama, goalkeeper “Bilé,” another nickname “for complicated and very Brazilian reasons,” according to the legendary footballer. In his autobiography, Pelé stated he had no idea what the name meant, nor did his old friends.

Due to constantly mispronouncing Bilé for Pelé, the name stuck with him for over seven decades.