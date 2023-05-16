How Much Does the 2023 PGA Championship Winner Earn?

The 2023 PGA Championships are about to kick off and there's a great incentive for players to dominate the East Course of Oak Hill Country Club.

Not only is there a lot of money on the line but there are also other tempting rewards in store for the event slated to run between May 18-May 21.

Here's what the winner of the PGA Championships will earn:

How much does the winner of the 2023 PGA Championship get?

The winner of the PGA Championship this year gets $2.7 million.

The second place in the championship gets $1.635 million while the third place gets $1.035.

Prize money is distributed all the way to 50th place with the smallest payout being $38,550.

What is the total winner's purse at the 2023 PGA Championships?

The total winner's pool for the PGA Championship this year is $15 million -- which is the same amount as last year's tournament.

What else can the PGA Championship winner earn?

If you win the PGA Championships, you have entry to the prestigious tournament for life without having to qualify.

Winners also get a five-year exemption to play in all four of the golf majors without needing to qualify. They also receive five-year Tour cards applicable for the PGA Tour and DP Tour.

Another massive perk is the number of ranking points the winner receives. We are talking 100 world ranking points and 600 PGA Tour FedEx Cup points, giving the player the opportunity to play in events with more prize money down the line.

Last but not least, champions get to pick the menu for the following year's PGA Championship dinner.