How to watch 2022 MLS Conference Finals: Start times, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Then there were four.

As the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs reach a conclusion, four teams remain in the hunt for the trophy: the Philadelphia Union, defending champions NYCFC, LAFC and Austin FC.

The Eastern Conference Final will have the top-seeded Union taking on No. 3 NYCFC while the No. 1-seeded LAFC will meet No. 2 Austin in the Western Conference Final.

With a spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Final on the line, here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s marquee matchups:

When are the 2022 MLS Conference Finals?

The action kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 30 with LAFC and Austin at 3 p.m. ET. Philadelphia and New York will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Where are the 2022 MLS Conference Finals?

LAFC will host Austin at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The Union will welcome NYCFC at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa.

How to watch 2022 MLS Conference Finals

The games will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. You can stream the action via FoxSports.com or the mobile app.

What are the odds for the 2022 MLS Conference Finals?

Here’s how the two matchups are expected to pan out, with all numbers courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

LAFC vs. Austin odds

LAFC win: -200

Austin win: +450

Union vs. NYCFC odds

Union win: -121

NYCFC win: +300

When is the 2022 MLS Cup Final?

The two teams that win will advance to the 2022 MLS Cup Final slated for Saturday, Nov. 5 with kick-off set for 4 p.m. ET.

Who will host the 2022 MLS Cup Final?

The host venue for the final will be based on seeding. LAFC has the top rights after winning the Supporters’ Shield and Philadelphia comes next. If both teams were to lose, then Austin would host NYCFC as the No. 2 seed. New York cannot host in any scenario as a No. 3 seed.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.