How to Watch Bruins-Hurricanes Game 3 on TV and Online

The Bruins and Hurricanes are currently even at 1-1 in their best-of-seven series

By Jake Levin

NBC has you covered for Game 3 of the Bruins' Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Boston takes on Carolina on Saturday at noon at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The series is currently tied at 1-1. You can watch the game on TV, on desktop and on your mobile devices.

Here's what you need to know:

On TV: You can watch the game on NBC10 Boston at noon. Here's where to find NBC10 Boston where you live.

On Desktop or Mobile Devices: You can watch the game on desktop and mobile by clicking here. For mobile, you will be prompted to download the NBC Sports App if you haven't already. If you already have the app downloaded, you will immediately be directed to the mobile viewing experience.

