Monster 4th Quarter From Horford, Tatum Drives Celtics Past Bucks to Even Series

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch crucial Game 4 for Boston originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Like in Game 3, the Celtics trailed the Bucks Monday night to start the fourth quarter. But this time, Boston completed their comeback effort, thanks largely to the performances of Al Horford and Jayson Tatum.

Bolstered by a 43-point final frame, the Celtics won 116-108 and have bounced back to even the series at two wins apiece.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Horford and Tatum finished the night with 30 points each — Horford scored 16 in the fourth quarter, Tatum 12. Tatum added 13 rebounds and five assists while Horford had eight rebounds, three assists and a block. At the age of 35, Horford hit a new career high in playoff scoring.

Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown each contributed 18 points in the victory. Smart led the team with eight assists.

The Celtics outscored the Bucks 43-28 in the fourth, helping to overcome another outstanding night from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who followed a 42-point game Saturday with another 34 — and 18 rebounds — on Monday.

Boston was without center Robert Williams in Game 4. The team announced before tipoff that he would be out with left knee soreness.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2022

Restaurants and bars in Boston are hopeful for the Celtics to return to TD Garden after a tough loss in Milwaukee Saturday put them down 2-1.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Bucks live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Bucks: Watch TNT

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.