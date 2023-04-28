How to watch Giants vs. Padres Mexico City games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants-Padres rivalry is going international.

The two NL West foes will head across the southern border for a two-game series in Mexico City this weekend.

These will be the first regular-season MLB games ever held in the capital city and the first in Mexico since May 2019 when the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels played a two-game series.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

San Diego has made a few trips to Mexico, most recently playing the Los Angeles Dodgers three times in Monterrey in 2018. San Francisco, meanwhile, will be making its international debut in 2023.

Here’s what to know before the Giants and Padres square off at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.

When are the Giants and Padres playing in Mexico?

The Giants and Padres play in Mexico City on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30.

What time do the Giants-Padres Mexico games start?

First pitch of Saturday’s game is set for 3:05 p.m. PT, while Sunday’s contest begins at 1:05 p.m.

What TV channel is the Giants-Padres Mexico games on?

Both games will air locally on NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) and Bally Sports San Diego (Padres). MLB Network will have a national broadcast for both games, as well.

How to stream the Giants-Padres Mexico games

The Giants’ broadcast is available to stream at NBC.com and the MyTeams app. The Padres’ broadcast can be streamed on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app.

You can stream MLB Network’s broadcast on MLB.com.

Heading into the 2023 MLB season, here are top five rivalries in baseball.