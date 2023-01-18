How to Watch Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG Vs. Saudi Arabia All-Stars Friendly

One of sports’ greatest rivalries could see its final installment take place on Thursday.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be going head-to-head for possibly one last time, but not in the way many would have expected.

Messi, now a World Cup champion, remains one of Paris Saint-Germain’s biggest stars, while Ronaldo took his talents to Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League.

So, how are the two teams playing? PSG will take on an Al Riyadh All-Stars XI team composed of players from Al Nassr and Al Hilal, two of the league’s elite teams, as part of its Qatar Tour 2023. PSG is owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

Here’s how to watch the Saudi Arabia-based game:

When is the PSG vs. Al Nassr friendly?

Messi and Co. will take on Ronaldo and Co. on Thursday, Jan. 19.

What time is the PSG vs. Al Nassr friendly?

Kick-off time is slated for 12 p.m. ET, which is 8 p.m. locally in Saudi Arabia.

Where is the PSG vs. Al Nassr friendly?

King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is the location for the friendly.

How to watch the PSG vs. Al Nassr friendly

PSG will broadcast the game on its social media platforms – Facebook, YouTube, Twitch – and its website. It will also be available via beIN Sports.

Existing subscribers to beIN Sports can watch the game at no extra cost. PSG, though, will charge fans to watch the game on Facebook, which would cost $1.99.

When did Messi and Ronaldo last play each other?

The previous installment of the Messi-Ronaldo battle transpired on Dec. 8, 2020. Ronaldo’s Juventus breezed past Messi’s Barcelona 3-0 in the last matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage games.

Ronaldo scored two of Juve’s goals in that win, both coming via penalties.