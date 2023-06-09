How to watch Manchester City vs. Inter in 2023 Champions League Final

The biggest night of the season of club football is finally upon us -- the UEFA Champions League Final.

After a season-long grind to advance past six group stage matches and three knockout rounds, English Premier League side Manchester City and Serie A club Inter Milan are the last two standing among 32.

History and bragging rights are on the line for both sides. City, specifically, have never won the Champions League. After coming off a league title and FA Cup win, Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and Co. will look to finally end that drought and complete a historic treble.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Standing in their way, though, is Inter. Inter finished third in the Serie A table and are led by the striking partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez. I Nerazzurri (The Black and Blues) are representing a country that hasn't had a team win the Champions League since 2009-10 -- which was accomplished by Inter.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 Champions League Final:

When is the 2023 Champions League Final?

The final will be played on Saturday, June 10.

What time is the 2023 Champions League Final?

Kick-off time is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

How to watch the 2023 Champions League Final

CBS, TUDN and Univision will broadcast the game in the United States. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Where is the 2023 Champions League Final?

Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey is the venue for the final. It has a capacity of 74,753.