How to Watch NBA Opening Night Games 2022-23: Start Time, Odds, More

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors on NBA opening night

Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us.

With free agency, the draft, Summer League, training camp and preseason all out of the way, all 30 teams have a clean slate starting this month.

Following the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics in June, both teams are set to kick off the action for the new campaign – just not against each other.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s opening night in the NBA, which also features some of the most expensive season-opening tickets:

When is NBA opening night 2022-23?

The first day of the NBA regular season is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Who is playing on NBA opening night 2022-23?

The Warriors and Celtics are back in the fold, but they’ll be facing opponents within their respective conferences to begin the new year. Here are the two matchups and their tip-off times:

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics: 7:30 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors: 10 p.m. ET

How to watch NBA opening night 2022-23 games

It’s a double-header on TNT. The 76ers-Celtics matchup will be broadcasted on both TNT and NBA TV with the Lakers-Warriors contest following on only TNT.

What are the odds for 76ers vs. Celtics?

The 76ers and Celtics went 2-2 in their matchups last year, but both rosters underwent some tweaks in the offseason. Philadelphia added P.J. Tucker and De’Anthony Melton after losing to the Miami Heat in the conference semifinals last year while Boston acquired Malcolm Brogdon to bolster its guard rotation.

Here’s how the odds look for the Atlantic Division contest, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Celtics -2.5

Points total: Over/under 216.5

Moneyline: Celtics -140, 76ers +120

What are the odds for Lakers vs. Warriors?

Golden State edged Los Angeles 3-1 in their season series last year, and both have plenty on the line in 2022-23. The Warriors will be hoping to defend their title in the midst of the Draymond Green drama while the Lakers are still attempting to make the Russell Westbrook fit work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

New head coach Darvin Ham made an adjustment in the preseason to bring Westbrook off the bench to lead the reserve unit, so Los Angeles will have to hope that works after failing to make the postseason last year.

Here’s how the odds shape up for this Pacific Division contest, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Warriors -6

Points total: Over/under 225

Moneyline: Warriors -250, Lakers +200

