How to Watch, Schedule, Odds for NASCAR at the Charlotte Roval

The picture is finally becoming clearer in the 2022 NASCAR playoffs.

After four races won by drivers outside the playoffs, Chase Elliott was victorious at Talladega last week to punch his ticket to the next round.

That leaves 11 playoff drivers fighting for the final seven spots available in the Round of 8, which will begin after this weekend’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The circuit is called the “Roval” because it combines parts of the traditional oval track with an infield road course, which creates a unique challenge for car setups.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte, which will be the fifth race ever run on the oval-road course layout:

NASCAR Charlotte Roval entry list

There are 39 drivers on the entry list for Charlotte. Since up to 40 cars can qualify for a race, all 39 entries will compete on Sunday. Several non-full-time, road course specialists will race, including A.J. Allmendinger, Daniil Kvyat, Loris Hezemans, Conor Daly and Mike Rockenfeller.

Ty Gibbs remains in the field, driving the No. 23 for 23XI Racing, with veteran Kurt Busch out due to a concussion for the 12th straight race. Alex Bowman will miss his second straight race after suffering a concussion two weeks ago, with Noah Gragson again filling in. Cody Ware is also out due to a leg injury suffered in a crash two weeks ago, with J.J. Yaley stepping into the No. 51.

Here's the full list of participants:

39 Cup entries for Charlotte road course. 15-Hand 16-Allmendinger 23-Gibbs 26-Kvyat 27-Hezemans 45-Wallace 50-Daly 77-Rockenfeller 78-Williams (Bowman entered in 48, TBD if cleared to race) pic.twitter.com/yJeXHMfWHn — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 3, 2022

Charlotte Roval track map

If you’re unfamiliar with the layout of the Charlotte road course, here’s a refresher. There are 17 turns, which includes the four traditional oval turns, eight turns on the infield road course portion and five chicane turns that break up the oval.

What is the NASCAR Charlotte Roval schedule?

This race weekend features practice and qualifying sessions before the race. The 39-car field will be split into two groups, and each group will get a 20-minute practice session on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Two-round qualifying begins after practice at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both groups will have 15 minutes to turn their fastest lap in round one, with the five quickest drivers in each group advancing. In the final round, the 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to turn their fastest lap, and the quickest driver will be awarded the pole.

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte begins at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 9.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Saturday, Oct. 8 (USA Network and streaming online)

Practice, 12 p.m. ET, USA Network (starting at 12:30 p.m. ET), NBC Sports app and online

Qualifying, 1 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app and online

Sunday, Oct. 9 (NBC and streaming online)

NASCAR Countdown to Green, 1 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app and online

Bank of America ROVAL 400, 2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports app and online

NASCAR playoff standings 2022

There are just 12 drivers left fighting for the 2022 championship, and four more will be eliminated after Charlotte. The four lowest drivers in points will be eliminated, but a win equals an automatic ticket to the Round of 8, regardless of points. Chase Elliott is the only driver currently locked into the Round of 8 after his win at Talladega.

Here’s a look at the playoff standings before the final race in the Round of 12:

Chase Elliott, automatically advanced via win Ryan Blaney, +32 points from 9th Ross Chastain, +28 points from 9th Denny Hamlin, +21 points from 9th Joey Logano, +18 points from 9th Kyle Larson, +18 points from 9th William Byron, +14 points from 9th Daniel Suarez, +12 points from 9th

—

Chase Briscoe, -12 points from 8th (owns tiebreaker) Austin Cindric, -12 points from 8th Christopher Bell, -45 points from 8th Alex Bowman, –66 points from 8th*

*Bowman won’t race Sunday due to a concussion, so he will be eliminated from the playoffs.

Which drivers have won at the Charlotte Roval?

Only three of the 39 drivers racing Sunday have won at the Charlotte road course: Elliott, Blaney and Larson.

Blaney won the inaugural race at the Roval in 2018 after Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson crashed coming to the checkered flag. Elliott scored consecutive victories at the track in 2019 and 2020, while Larson won last year.

Who is favored to win NASCAR this weekend?

As crazy as some of the races at the Roval have been, all the winners have been among those favored.

When you’re looking at the odds this weekend, look no further than the usual contenders at road courses. That means this year’s road race winners (Larson, Chastain, Suarez and Tyler Reddick) plus Elliott (who has seven career road wins) should be the top drivers.

In just four races at the Roval, Elliott leads all drivers with a 5.0 average finish and the aforementioned two wins. Blaney (5.8 average finish in four starts), Reddick (7.0 in two starts) and Logano (7.3 in four starts) are the others with a top-10 average at the Roval.

Here are some of the odds to win at Charlotte before practice and qualifying, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Chase Elliott, +475

Tyler Reddick, +625

Kyle Larson, +775

A.J. Allmendinger, +1200

William Byron, +1400

Daniel Suarez, +1500

Ross Chastain, +1600

Ryan Blaney, +1600

Austin Cindric, +1600

Denny Hamlin, +1600

Christopher Bell, +1600

Joey Logano, +1800

Chase Briscoe, +2000

Chris Buescher, +2200

Kevin Harvick, +2800

Martin Truex Jr., +2800

Kyle Busch, +3000

Michael McDowell, +3000

