How to Watch Week 0 College Football Games

The countdown to college football has finally hit zero.

The chase for the College Football Playoff will officially commence on Saturday with 11 matchups in Week 0. No ranked teams will take the field until September, but fans will have a full day of action on Aug. 27 to get into the swing of things.

That full day will begin at 12 p.m. ET and continue well into Saturday night. In order to plan ahead, here is a look at how to watch each matchup in Week 0 of the college football season.

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)

Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Network: FOX (stream)

Spread (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet): Nebraska -13

Idaho State vs. UNLV

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)

UConn vs. Utah State

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Network: Fox Sports 1 (stream)

Spread: Utah State -27

Wyoming vs. Illinois

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Network: Big Ten Network (stream)

Spread: Illinois -10

Duquesne vs. Florida State

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Network: ACC Network (stream)

Charlotte vs. Florida Atlantic

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)

Spread: Florida Atlantic -7

Florida A&M vs. North Carolina

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Network: ACC Network (stream)

North Texas vs. UTEP

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Network: Stadium (stream)

Nevada vs. New Mexico State

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: ESPN2 (stream)

Spread: Nevada -9

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: CBS Sports Network (stream)

Spread: Vanderbilt -6.5

