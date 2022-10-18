How to watch Yankees vs. Astros in the ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ALCS is finally set.

Following the New York Yankees’ Game 5 ALDS win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, the battle for the American League pennant is down to two clubs.

On one side are the Houston Astros, making a sixth straight ALCS appearance, and on the other are the Yankees, looking to book their first trip to the Fall Classic since 2009.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the fourth time Houston and New York have squared off in the playoffs. The Astros emerged victorious in each of the previous three meetings, most recently beating the Yanks in six games in the 2019 ALCS. Houston also denied New York a World Series berth in the 2017 ALCS, which went seven games.

So will the Astros continue to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side en route to a fourth AL pennant in six years? Or will the Bronx Bombers keep their chase for World Series title No. 28 alive?

Here’s what to know about the ALCS:

Is the ALCS best-of-five or best-of-seven?

For the first time this postseason, a team will need to win four games to advance to the next round. After the best-of-three Wild Card Series and best-of-five Division Series, the Championship Series is best-of-seven.

Who has home-field advantage in the ALCS?

The Astros finished with the top record in the AL at 106-56, so they will have home-field advantage in the ALCS. Should they advance to the World Series, they’ll also get home field regardless of opponent.

What is the Yankees vs. Astros ALCS schedule?

Game 1: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 2: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 20, 7:37 p.m. ET

Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. ET

*Game 5: Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. ET

*Game 6: Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7:07 p.m. ET

*Game 7: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8:37 p.m. ET

* = If necessary

What TV channel is the Yankees vs. Astros ALCS on?

All ALCS games will air on TBS.

MLB Network will broadcast the games in Spanish.

How can I stream the Yankees vs. Astros ALCS?

You can stream the ALCS on TBS.com and the TBS app.

What are the Astros’ World Series odds?

Houston has the best World Series odds among the final four teams at +150, according to our partner, PointsBet.

What are the Yankees’ World Series odds?

Oddsmakers see the World Series winner coming from the AL, as the Yankees have the second-best championship odds at +260. The San Diego Padres have +325 odds to win it all, while the Philadelphia Phillies have +350 odds.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.