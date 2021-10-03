Patriots PHOTOS: Tom Brady Returns to Foxboro The Patriots are facing the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football By Staff Reports • Published 6 hours ago • Updated 42 mins ago Getty Images Tom Brady returned to Foxboro on Sunday for his first game against the Patriots since leaving for Tampa Bay. Here are some images from Sunday night's game: Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts. Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Scott Carr, left, and Bill Gately tailgated before the game next to a sign reading Welcome home Tom. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Patriots fans took a selfie outside the stadium before the game. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 and Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers run on the field prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers points during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Fans cheer Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) as he leaves the field following during pre game warmups. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots prior to the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Tom Brady gave directions to his teammates during the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Mac Jones looks to pass the ball in the first quarter. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New England Patriots prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Patriots fans held up signs during the game. The New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) A fan holds up a sign prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. A fan holds up a big cut out of Tom Brady's head prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on as Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs past during the fourth quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesTom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd as he runs off the field after defeating the New England Patriots in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.