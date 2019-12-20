Is This the End of the Brady Era in New England?

It's a home game for the New England Patriots Saturday against the Buffalo Bills as the regular season winds down, and some are questioning if it's the end of the Tom Brady era.

"There's one more ring that has to go on his finger until he really considers retiring," said Pats fan Grant Smiley.

"I don't think he'll be selfish enough to go to another team," said another fan, Alicia Patalano. "I think this is the end for him. His family is moving."

Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy says the countdown is on.

"I think that any time you go down there now, you start to wonder if this is the last time you're going to see Tom in a patriots uniform," he said.

Brady's free agency is pending at the end of the season.

"You got Tom selling his house, [his trainer, Alex Guerrero] selling his house, the Best Buddies relationship seems to be over, the free agency, Tom being 42, the hard feelings," said Shaughnessy.

And this season hasn't been without drama.

A frustrated Brady spoke postgame after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles several weeks ago.

"I don't think it matters what I think," he said. "It matters what we do."

Shaughnessy says he feels like it hasn't been "right" the last three or four years.

"When [head coach Bill Belichick] was forced to trade [quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo] and you had that, Bill had found a successor and was forced to let him go, and now they're kind of staggering to the end here with what they have, and a team built on defense, and I don't think that's how Tom wanted his career to end."

But Patriots fans say in true New England fashion, the Pats will prevail in the postseason.

They're hoping for ring No. 7.

"I mean, I don't think he's done. The last couple of games haven't looked so good. It's Tom Brady, we're going to turn it around for the postseason," said fan Mike Fryer.

After Saturday's game against the Bills, the Pats have one regular season game left against the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 29.