Is Tom Brady Missing Pro Bowl a Big Deal for Patriots? What History Tells Us

Tom Brady may still be the GOAT. But in 2019, he's not even the third-best quarterback in his own conference.

That's what NFL voters decided Tuesday night, leaving the New England Patriots QB off the 2020 Pro Bowl roster in favor of Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Brady's omission breaks his streak of 10 consecutive Pro Bowl nods: The 42-year-old hadn't been left off the AFC squad since 2008, the year he tore his ACL in Week 1.

Perhaps more eye-opening, however, was that none of Brady's offensive teammates made the Pro Bowl, either. (No, we're not counting Matthew Slater as a wide receiver.)

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the entire Patriots offense hasn't gotten shut out of a Pro Bowl since 2003.

Brady and Co. will tell you Pro Bowl nods are meaningless, but this 0-fer is a pretty good reflection of the dire state of New England's offense.

Prior to last Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Patriots had scored 23 points or fewer in five consecutive games, their longest streak in the Bill Belichick era.

New England simply lacks top-tier offensive talent (aside from Julian Edelman, you could argue), and you can't win a Super Bowl without an effective Brady and top-tier offensive talent ... right?

There's some evidence to support that theory. Brady only has missed the Pro Bowl three other times as the Patriots' starting quarterback, and New England didn't reach the playoffs in one of those seasons (2002) and lost in the AFC Championship Game (2006) in another.

There's also one very big exception: 2003. The Patriots had just three Pro Bowlers that season but leaned on a historically great defense to go 14-2 and win their second-ever Super Bowl title.

The 2019 Patriots also boast an elite defense -- they're on pace to allow fewer points per game (12.9) than that 2003 squad (14.9) -- so there's a precedent for Belichick's offensively-challenged club to punch another Super Bowl ticket.