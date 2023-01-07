Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes.

That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off in the suites of TIAA Bank Field as his team looked to secure the division title against the Tennessee Titans.

Jags owner Shad Khan was passed out then woke up and started celebrating after a Jags TD 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LcPDblN2XX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2023

The ESPN broadcast focused on Khan, who was sitting with his arms crossed, head down and eyes closed as the Jaguars trailed 10-0 with the two-minute warning approaching.

Then, after Christian Kirk scored a 25-yard touchdown reception from Trevor Lawrence, the cameras reverted back to the suites. This time, Khan had something to cheer about.

Both the Jaguars (8-8) and Titans (7-9) are hoping to secure a playoff berth, with the latter up 13-7 at the half.

Tennessee can only qualify with a win, as it would clinch the AFC South. Jacksonville could still clinch with a loss, but it would need the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers to all lose on Sunday.

The Jaguars have not made the postseason since 2017. Khan may want to stay awake to see how it all plays out.