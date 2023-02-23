Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to Watch, Fight Details and More

YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul is returning to a television screen near you.

Paul has been on a tear and currently boasts a 6-0 record, with four of those wins coming by way of knockout. Since entering the boxing world in 2018, Paul has fought fellow influencer AnEsonGib, former NBA basketball player Nate Robinson and three MMA fighters. He has won each time, building up his already-sturdy brand in the process.

But now, he is just days away from taking the biggest step of his career. Paul will be standing across from a recognized professional boxer for the first time on Sunday when he takes on Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

So will the 26-year-old social-media phenom prove that he’s here to stay, or will Fury hand Paul the first loss of his career? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming bout:

When is the Paul-Fury fight?

The Paul vs. Fury card will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Diriyah Arena (an outdoor arena) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

What time does the fight begin?

The main card will begin at 2 p.m. ET. Paul and Fury are expected to make their walks to the ring around 5 p.m. ET, following the outcome of the earlier main card fights.

Where can I watch Paul vs. Fury?

Paul vs. Fury will be available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

What are Paul and Fury's stats?

Paul is currently 6-0 (4 KOs), taking out AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva. At 6-foot-1, Paul is only one inch taller than Fury, making this a very even match. Fury has an 8-0 (4 KOs) boxing record but has never fought more than six rounds in a single bout. He's boxed a total of 24 rounds, meaning his professional fights last 3 rounds on average.

Fury's last fight was against Daniel “Bocian” Bocianski on April 23, 2022, in London, where he won by points in the sixth round.

Why were their previous fights canceled?

The Paul-Fury fight was initially scheduled for December 2021, but Fury was unable to fight due to illness and injury. It was rescheduled for August 2022, only for Fury to withdraw again because of travel issues going into the United States.

Who else is on the Paul-Fury card?

The full Paul-Fury fight undercard is listed below: