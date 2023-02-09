Jaylen Brown shares update after suffering facial fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown will miss time after suffering a facial fracture during Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics star sustained the injury in a scary collision with teammate Jayson Tatum.

Brown already has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and there's a chance he'll remain out until after the All-Star break. When he does return, it sounds like he'll be rocking a new look.

The two-time All-Star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an update on his status. He captioned the photo -- in which you can see the swelling on his cheek -- "Mask incoming."

Update from Jaylen Brown: pic.twitter.com/CalkYUbHct — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 9, 2023

If Brown does return immediately after the All-Star break, it would be against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 23.

Brown is in the midst of a career year for the Celtics. The 26-year-old is averaging career-highs in points (26.5) and rebounds (7.0) per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor.

The Celtics will be shorthanded again when they host the Hornets on Friday. Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.