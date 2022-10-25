Celtics' Jaylen Brown Terminates Parternship With Kanye West's Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown terminates partnership with Donda Sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown is parting ways with Donda Sports, the agency created by rapper/producer Kanye West.

The Boston Celtics star had a change of heart after initially telling The Boston Globe he planned to stick with Donda Sports, despite condemning West's recent antisemitic remarks. He announced his decision Tuesday in the following statement.

"In the past 24 hours, I've been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions. For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.

"I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with whom I've been grateful to form bonds and relationships with during my time with Donda Academy."

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, who joined Donda Sports in May along with Brown, also announced the termination of his partnership with West's agency.

A number of businesses severed ties with West following his antisemitic comments including Adidas and Balenciaga. West's agency, CAA, ended its relationship with him while LeBron James' "The Shop" opted not to publish an episode in which he was featured.