Jayson Tatum Drops 50 in Celtics' Game 3 Win Over Nets

Highlights: Tatum drops 50 as C's take Game 3 vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Celtics looked like a different team in Friday night's Game 3 vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

After losing Games 1 and 2 handily, the C's returned to TD Garden and put on a show. Jayson Tatum put on a show with 50 points while Marcus Smart added 23 of his own, including five 3-pointers.

Tristan Thompson also came up big for Boston with 19 points and 13 rebounds (nine offensive). Romeo Langford had six points and was a game-high +21 off the bench.

Game 3 also marked Kyrie Irving's first game in front of fans at TD Garden since leaving the C's in 2019. He shot 6-for-17 from the field with 16 points.

James Harden led Brooklyn with 41 points and 10 assists. Kevin Durant tallied 39 points to go with nine boards.

Here's a full recap of Celtics-Nets.

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 125, Nets 119

SERIES: Nets lead 2-1

BOX SCORE

Celtics vs. Nets highlights

Celtics fans welcome Kyrie Irving back to TD Garden:

Fans in TD Garden greet Kyrie Irving with loud chants of booing as he walks out on the court to face the Celtics in Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/rW2ADCSRkY — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Jayson Tatum blocks Kevin Durant and finishes on the other end:

Jayson Tatum with the block on KD and goes coast to coast for the finish #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/ZzpakQYtBT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Marcus Smart getting hot from 3:

Marcus Smart knocks down a 3 in rhythm and is locked in early#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/C3BNHzuwD3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Smart hits the go-ahead 3:

Marcus Smart knocks down the huge 3 to take the lead for the Celtics 🔥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Fih2SAVnxU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Jayson Tatum gets the friendly roll:

Real shooters get the shooter's roll 🤷‍♂️#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/0BbtqzZWQv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Tristan Thompson throws one down:

Tristan Thompson has been a force and let's it be known on this dunk 😤#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/t3lwImgURM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Smart with the pretty assist to Thompson:

Marcus Smart brought the show to TD Garden tonight and Tristan slams it home off the feed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHNSr5nduZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Evan Fournier drills the corner 3:

Evan Fournier is money from the corner 🤑#Celtics Rewind presented @tmobile pic.twitter.com/Q0mDd4kDqR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Thompson with the emphatic slam:

TRISTAN THOMPSON IS A MAD MAN FOR THIS DUNK 😳#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/1qDptEmMSp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Tatum drops 50:

Jayson Tatum is now up to 50 points 🔥#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/IYsJl4uWRj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 29, 2021

Celtics schedule

Game 4 of Celtics vs. Nets is set for Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.