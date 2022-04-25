Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Sets Celtics Record for Most Points in Four-Game Sweep

Despite fouling out at the end of Game 4, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum broke his own franchise record in the team's sweep of the Brooklyn Nets.

By Jake Levin

Jayson Tatum breaks his own Celtics record in sweep vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two years after setting a playoff scoring record for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has raised the bar yet again.

In sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets, Boston's superstar forward tallied 118 points over four games — despite fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

The scoring total was enough for Tatum to set a new franchise record for total points in a four-game sweep, surpassing his own total from the 2020 postseason, when the Celtics knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in four straight.

Tatum had 29 points in Game 4 before picking up his sixth foul with 2:49 to go in regulation. 

For all of the ups and downs for Boston over the last several seasons, this was its third sweep of a postseason series since 2019; in addition to this series and the 2020 series vs. Philadelphia, the Celtics knocked out the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round in 2019.

