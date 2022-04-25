Jayson Tatum Sets Celtics Record for Most Points in Four-Game Sweep

Jayson Tatum breaks his own Celtics record in sweep vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two years after setting a playoff scoring record for the Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum has raised the bar yet again.

In sweeping away the Brooklyn Nets, Boston's superstar forward tallied 118 points over four games — despite fouling out in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

The scoring total was enough for Tatum to set a new franchise record for total points in a four-game sweep, surpassing his own total from the 2020 postseason, when the Celtics knocked out the Philadelphia 76ers in four straight.

The Nets are 1-8 in their last 9 playoff games dating back to Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Bucks.



Jayson Tatum's 118 points are the most scored by a Celtics player in a 4-game sweep, breaking his own mark from the 2020 1st Round over the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/ZmGFwEsmxg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 26, 2022

Tatum had 29 points in Game 4 before picking up his sixth foul with 2:49 to go in regulation.

For all of the ups and downs for Boston over the last several seasons, this was its third sweep of a postseason series since 2019; in addition to this series and the 2020 series vs. Philadelphia, the Celtics knocked out the Indiana Pacers in four games in the first round in 2019.