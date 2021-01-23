Jayson Tatum to Miss Fifth-Straight Game for Celtics Sunday

Celtics Injury Report: Tatum to miss fifth-straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the fifth-straight game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Tatum was officially ruled out Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month. Payton Pritchard also will be out after suffering a right MCL sprain in Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Romeo Langford's absence (right wrist surgery rehab) will continue, and Aaron Nesmith is doubtful with low back spasms.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Aaron Nesmith (low back spasms) - DOUBTFUL

Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021

The Celtics have struggled without Tatum, going 1-3 in their last four games without their star forward.

Sunday's Celtics-Cavaliers matchup is set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.