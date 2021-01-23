Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum to Miss Fifth-Straight Game for Celtics Sunday

By Justin Leger

Celtics Injury Report: Tatum to miss fifth-straight game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without Jayson Tatum for the fifth-straight game when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

UFC 7 hours ago

Poirier Knocks Out Conor McGregor in 2nd Round at UFC 257

Boston Celtics 17 hours ago

Payton Pritchard Injury: Celtics Rookie Suffered MCL Sprain Vs. 76ers

Tatum was officially ruled out Saturday as he continues to work his way back from a positive COVID-19 test earlier this month. Payton Pritchard also will be out after suffering a right MCL sprain in Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Romeo Langford's absence (right wrist surgery rehab) will continue, and Aaron Nesmith is doubtful with low back spasms.

Forsberg: C's have no defense for this week's sweep in Philly

The Celtics have struggled without Tatum, going 1-3 in their last four games without their star forward.

Sunday's Celtics-Cavaliers matchup is set for 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsJayson Tatum
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us