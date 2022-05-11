Jayson Tatum Was Wide Open on Final Play of Game 5 Loss to Bucks

You won't believe how open Tatum was on final play of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics suffered a brutal Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. It's even worse when you take another look at the final play.

Jrue Holiday sealed Milwaukee's 110-107 win with a steal on Marcus Smart. It was a stellar play by the three-time All-Defensive guard, but it all could've been avoided had Smart seen a wide-open Jayson Tatum calling for the ball.

Not a single Bucks player was near the Celtics' superstar in the final seconds, as you can see at the top left of the clip below. Boston needed a 3 to tie it and Tatum was alone on the perimeter.

KNOCKED AWAY BY HOLIDAY!! pic.twitter.com/EHlIwwHhBz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 12, 2022

Tatum would've had a chance to send the game into overtime. Instead, the Celtics find themselves down 3-2 in the series and on the brink of elimination.

Smart shared his point of view after the game.

"JT [Tatum] was supposed to come and get it but everyone was just standing around," Smart said. "We had no timeouts, there was a 5-second count, I just got open and tried to make a play. Jrue did a good job of helping. That's it, he made a good play."

The series heads back to Milwaukee for a do-or-die Game 5 on Friday night.