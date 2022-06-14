NBA Finals

Jayson Tatum's Fourth-Quarter Woes in NBA Finals Continue in Game 5 Loss

By Justin Leger

Tatum's fourth-quarter woes continue in Game 5 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will need more from their star in crunch time if they're to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum and the C's fell to the Warriors in Monday night's Game 5, 104-94, giving Golden State a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors sealed their victory with a dominant fourth quarter in which they kept Tatum silent, as they've done throughout the series.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Celtics-Warriors takeaways: Turnovers cost C's in pivotal Game 5

Tatum finished with 27 points in the defeat, but he was 1-of-5 from the field with only five points in the final frame. That follows a Game 4 performance in which he had only three points in the fourth quarter.

"I had a couple shots that were short," Tatum said of his fourth-quarter struggles in Game 5. "I just got to not fade as much. Use my legs. I mean, you're going to be a little more tired in the fourth than you are in the first quarter.

Sports

Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and more

Boston Celtics 6 hours ago

Celtics vs. Warriors Takeaways: Turnovers Cost C's in Pivotal Game 5

NBA Finals 7 hours ago

Jayson Tatum Refuses to Give Ball to Draymond Green Following Whistle in Game 5

"You got to get your legs a little more under you on a couple of those shots. Give yourself a chance."

For this NBA Finals, Tatum is shooting just 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) in the final 12 minutes.

Those numbers will have to improve as the C's head back to Boston for a do-or-die Game 6 on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA FinalsBoston CelticsJayson TatumGolden State Warriors
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us