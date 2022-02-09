MLB

Jeremy Giambi, Former Red Sox Outfielder, Dies at 47

Jeremy Giambi, who played six MLB seasons including one with the Red Sox, died Wednesday at the age of 47

Former MLB outfielder Jeremy Giambi passes away at 47

Former MLB outfielder and first baseman Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at the age of 47.

According to Giambi's agent, Joel Wolfe, he passed away at his parents’ home in Southern California. No further details are available at this time.

Giambi wrapped up his six-year MLB career with the Boston Red Sox in 2003. Previously, he played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, and Philadelphia Phillies. His first two seasons with the A's were spent with his brother, Jason, as his teammate.

The A's released the following statement on Giambi's passing:

