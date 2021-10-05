Jerry Remy Throws Out First Pitch for Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game

Jerry Remy returns to Fenway Park, throws out first pitch vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Longtime Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy made an emotional return to Fenway Park Tuesday night.

The 68-year-old Remy, who announced on Aug. 4 he was stepping away from the NESN booth to undergo treatment for lung cancer, threw out the first pitch prior to the American League Wild Card Game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Huge ovation as NESN institution Jerry Remy is the surprise guest throwing out the first pitch to broadcast partner and fellow voice of summer Dennis Eckersley. Remy is recovering from cancer. — John Tomase (@jtomase) October 6, 2021

Remy, a native of Somerset, Massachusetts, played seven seasons for the Red Sox and was in the starting lineup when Boston last hosted New York in a one-game playoff in 1978. That time, it was for the AL East title, with the Yankees winning 5-4 on the strength of Bucky Dent's home run.

On the receiving end of Remy's pitch was fellow NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley, a Baseball Hall of Famer who played parts of eight seasons with the Red Sox.