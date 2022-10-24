Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report

The New York Jets have a new running back.

On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.

Sources: The #Jets are making a big trade, acquiring #Jaguars RB James Robinson to help replaced injured RB Breece Hall. Draft pick compensation is going back to the Jags. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2022

Comp update: Jets are trading a 6th-round pick that could become a 5th to Jacksonville for RB James Robinson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2022

With Travis Etienne taking over as the Jaguars' primary ball carrier this season, Robinson has 81 carries for 340 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson played just 12 offensive snaps on Sunday and, for the first time in his three-year career, went without a touch in a game.

The 24-year-old Robinson, who signed with the Jaguars after going undrafted in 2020, rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns on 240 carries in his rookie season. His usage dropped in his second season with 164 rushes for 767 yards and right touchdowns.

Hall, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, was carted off the field in the second quarter of the Jets' 16-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday. A leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year through seven games, Hall had 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries this season, including a 62-yard TD run against the Broncos before suffering the injury. His 681 yards from scrimmage ranks seventh in the NFL.

Without Hall, the 5-2 Jets had been left with Michael Carter, who led the team in rushing in 2021 with 639 yards and four touchdowns, and Ty Johnson. ​