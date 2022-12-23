Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy

Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday.

The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in length after Austin placed bets on sports other than the NFL, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. There's no indication Austin gambled on the NFL, per Pelissero.

Deni said Austin is appealing the suspension.

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports," Deni said in a statement to NFL Network. "Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation."

All NFL team and league personnel are prohibited from gambling on sports.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season in March after he gambled on NFL games. Ridley placed the bets while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons last season.

Austin, 38, is in his second season as the Jets' WRs coach. He previously worked as a pro and college scouting intern for the Dallas Cowboys from 2017-18 and as an offensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Austin was a two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver over his 10-year playing career. The undrafted Monmouth University product spent eight seasons with the Cowboys, in addition to suiting up for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.