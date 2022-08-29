Jimmy Garoppolo's Restructured 49ers Contract Makes NFL Twitter Implode

NFL Twitter implodes after Jimmy G's stunning 49ers return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL Twitter was in shambles on Monday afternoon as news of Jimmy Garoppolo's restructured 49ers contract broke.

After months of trade speculation and less than 24 hours before the NFL's deadline for roster cuts, the reaction to such an ending to the saga was warranted.

Whether they were happy, upset or just plain laughing at the entire situation, social media users got to work posting their immediate reaction to its anticlimactic conclusion.

Quick! Get that man a playbook! — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 29, 2022

In a vacuum, you can absolutely make a case for the Niners keeping Jimmy G as an extremely overqualified backup, assuming the money isn't crazy. But...it's not a vaccuum. 🥴 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) August 29, 2022

Jimmy Garoppolo to Kyle Shanahan when he says he has to start if Trey Lance struggles: pic.twitter.com/jSobjxgeCx — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 29, 2022

I'm so pumped to talk about Jimmy Garoppolo for another season. — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 29, 2022

Seahawks: Give us Jimmy G



49ers: pic.twitter.com/QPDGBFreyt — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) August 29, 2022

AGENT: "They're offering a one-year restructure to be the highest paid backup QB"



JIMMY G: pic.twitter.com/26T8PGnN6T — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 29, 2022

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers.



I don't hate it. I like Jimmy. Just an extremely weird dynamic. What an incredibly bizarre situation.— Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) <a href="https://twitter.com/NinerNick_22/status/1564363869119586304

https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers keeping Jimmy G = a low-level 'B' movie remake of the 1992 season with Joe hanging out watching Steve all season ... of course, Steve won MVP that year, so -- go get 'em, #5.— Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) <a href="https://twitter.com/knbrmurph/status/1564366575104188416

https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers) pic.twitter.com/musoSD1HBN — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime)

Jimmy G to Kyle Shanahan when Trey Lance misses airing it out on 3rd down instead of dumping it off to Kyle Juszczyk pic.twitter.com/SB2lHTd69l — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) August 29, 2022

Man I said my goodbyes to Jimmy, I made peace with the Lord pic.twitter.com/JtZnWHfGvB — Alyce (@Ninergirl99) August 29, 2022

Brian Griese trying to call Jimmy for the 14th time to welcome him to the QB room pic.twitter.com/xZStObZL6b — Sourdeath Sam (@SourdeathSam) August 29, 2022

Here's to another year with Garoppolo.

