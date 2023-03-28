John Cena gives shoutout to Caitlin Clark after viral celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

John Cena can see Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa guard waved her hand in front of her face on Sunday, celebrating her historic performance with Cena’s "You Can't See Me" trademark.

But just about everyone has taken notice of Clark. Including the star wrestler himself.

"Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!" Cena tweeted to his 14 million followers while congratulating Clark and Iowa on Tuesday.

Even if they could see you…they couldn’t guard you!



Congrats on the historic performance @CaitlinClark22 and to @IowaWBB on advancing to the Final Four! @MarchMadnessWBB #WFinalFour https://t.co/QvpYDTESwb — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 28, 2023

Clark had 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawkeyes to a 97-83 win over Louisville in the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament. It was the first 40-point triple-double in the history of the tournament, women's or men's.

She scored or assisted on 31 of Iowa's 33 second-half points against Louisville.

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark's 70 points responsible for last night were the most in an NCAA Tournament game since at least 2000. pic.twitter.com/U8hLK3raGJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 27, 2023

Clark hit eight threes on the night, after the sixth of which she broke out Cena's famous taunt. She led the Hawkeyes back to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

Iowa faces No. 1 South Carolina on Friday with a chance to advance to its first national championship game in program history.

The following night, Cena takes on Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

All eyes will be on Clark and Cena this weekend, even if they claim they can't be seen.