Jordan Brand, Jayson Tatum Unveil His First Signature Shoe

It's been a pretty good weekend for Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics star traveled to Salt Lake City for his fourth NBA All-Star Game appearance, competed in the 3-Point Shootout on Saturday and then officially unveiled his first signature shoe with Jordan Brand on Sunday.

Tatum and his son, Deuce, shared a few looks at the "Tatum 1" design on social media:

Jayson Tatum (& Deuce) took to Instagram to show off Tatum’s new signature Jordans, the JT1 Zoo’s



The "Tatum 1" will be the lightest shoe in Jordan Brand's current lineup -- something that was important to a player like Tatum.

"I am very excited about the overall aesthetic and how lightweight it is, but I love the colorways," Tatum said. "We were able to stay consistent in terms of bringing some of my previous Air Jordan PEs to the first colorways of my signature shoe, giving fans the opportunity to wear what they already like. It’s a direct reflection of me, and that’s what I hope people see and feel."

The shoe is meant to be a tribute to Tatum's family and upbringing, with four unique colorways unveiled on Sunday: "Zoo," "St. Louis," "Barbershop" and "Pink Lemonade."

"The Zoo colorway is inspired by Tatum's favorite place to take his son, Deuce." (Image via Nike)

"The St. Louis colorway features the retro colors of Tatum's hometown baseball team." (Image via Nike)

"The Barbershop colorway is inspired by the confidence Tatum feels whenever he gets a haircut." (Image via Nike)

"The Pink Lemonade colorway is all about one of Tatum's favorite drinks." (Image via Nike)

"My favorite part is seeing how the shoe comes to life after the 18 months of meetings, conversations and feedback," Tatum said. "The process truly is the coolest part. You really just appreciate everyone in the brand that much more because you see how it’s a whole community coming together to create something with you."

Tatum signed with Jordan Brand in 2019, but the signature shoe has obviously been in the works for a while. It comes at a perfect time as Tatum developed into an MVP candidate this season. Over 55 games, the 24-year-old forward is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Even though he's an NBA star, Tatum wants to be accessible to the younger generation. The Tatum 1 was designed uniquely for both adults and children.

"Making it easier on parents and kids is a big focus of mine," Tatum said. "I’m not too far removed from being a kid, so I remember those days of putting on shoes and hoping it would be easier. Now as a dad, I understand how tough it can be putting shoes on Deuce. I’m glad we worked on a shoe that has an easy-entry tailgate system so kids can just step into the shoe or parents can slip it on their children without hesitation.

"I want people to feel like they can connect to me. I remember being a kid, walking into the store, and looking for the signature shoes of my favorite players. The moment I saw the shoe or put the shoe on, I felt like I was in sync and closer to them in a way. So, I want this shoe to be a bridge between my fans and me to bring us closer together."

The Tatum 1 will officially launch on Friday, April 7.